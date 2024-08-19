MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 18: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan poses with the trophy on the 18th green after winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 18, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama became the first Asian golfer to win a FedExCup Playoffs event following a hard-fought two-stroke victory over Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three Playoffs event, on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Matsuyama surged to his second title of the season and 10th PGA TOUR career victory, thanks to two closing birdies at TPC Southwind in Memphis as he overcame a back nine wobble which saw his overnight five-shot lead turn into a one-shot deficit after dropping four strokes through holes 12-15.

With a new putter in hand, he rolled in a crucial 26-foot birdie putt on the 17th green to restore his lead and then knocked his approach to six feet for a final birdie and cement his stature as Asia’s winningest player on TOUR.

“I’m especially happy to be able to win one of the FedExCup Playoff series tournaments. I’ve tried hard for 10 years, and it’s a great feeling of satisfaction to finally be able to have done it,” said Matsuyama through his interpreter.

The triumph moved Matsuyama up to third place in the FedExCup points list with the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship to play over the next fortnight. He is seeking to rewrite more golf history as no Asian golfer has won the TOUR’s season-long prize, the FedExCup, since its inception in 2007.

A bronze medalist at the recent Paris Olympics, the in-form Asian star credited a new putter in the bag, and stand-in caddie, Taiga Tabuchi, for his stellar week in Memphis. His regular caddie Shota Hayafuji and coach Mikihito Kuromiya were forced to return to Japan to sort out their travel documents after losing their passports during a stopover in London following the Olympics. Hayafuji will be back on Matsuyama’s bag at the BMW Championship.

“Coming into Memphis, I felt like I needed a change of pace, kind of a refresh with my putter. I thought about the putters I had, and I felt – because I knew this course. I knew the condition of the greens. I thought this putter might work, and it did. I putted great, and I won,” said Matsuyama, who ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting through four rounds – a stark contrast to his 133rd ranking before the week started.

“First time I’ve worked with him (Tabuchi). On the course, you have a routine, but with a new caddie, that routine changes, and so we were working through that all week. But he was a great help to me. Helped me read a lot of putts. A lot of good lines that he gave me.”

With Schauffele, who has won two majors this season charging up the leaderboard following a closing 63, and reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland making his move before a bogey on 17 saw him sign for a 66, Matsuyama made life difficult for himself down the stretch. He three-putted on 12 for his first bogey of the day, found water with his tee shot into the par-3 14th hole and then made a double bogey on 15 with some errors.

“After the 14th hole, I was still two up, but I knew Viktor and Xander were playing 15, 16 ahead of me. 15 was not good. I flared my tee shot to the right and I didn’t want to hit it in the water, so I ended up hitting it over the green, taking two chips and ended up with a double bogey. But still, I felt I had three holes left, and so I felt like I still had a chance,” he said.

“I felt today’s victory slipping away at that point because 17 and 18 are difficult holes, let alone to birdie them. But I was fortunate enough to birdie 17. I drew from this entire week’s putting on the greens. I putted well all week, and I thought, well, I did it before, let’s do it again. Immediately I thought, oh, man, this is going to be a tough tee shot at 18. I’ve got to keep it in the fairway. I’m grateful I was able to do it. 18 was just gravy, I guess.”

Korea’s Byeong Hun An (69) finished T33 to advance into the BMW Championship, limited to the top-50, in 15th position on the FedExCup points list and will be joined by compatriots Sungjae Im who finished T40 for 10th position on the points list. Si Woo Kim ended his week in T50 and will start the penultimate Playoffs event in 44th place. Tom Kim closed with a 71 for T50 in Memphis and agonizingly missed out his spot in the BMW Championship by one rung in 51st position.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has won six times this season and was the gold medalist in Paris, finished fourth, three back of Matsuyama, and remained top of the FedExCup points list, with Schauffele trailing in second position.

Final-Round Notes – Sunday, August 18, 2024

Weather: Mostly sunny. High of 93. Wind NW at 10-15 mph.

Final Leaderboard

Pos. Player R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Hideki Matsuyama 65 64 64 70 263 (-17) T2 Xander Schauffele 66 69 67 63 265 (-15) T2 Viktor Hovland 70 63 66 66 265 (-15) 4 Scottie Scheffler 66 65 69 66 266 (-14)

Like this: Like Loading...