Major champions Graeme McDowell and Charl Schwartzel are eagerly preparing to battle it out in the highly anticipated International Series Singapore, set to unfold from October 5 – 8, 2023.

The two greats of the game will need to overcome American Andy Ogletree, who will be looking to build on a banner season and his substantial Order of Merit (OOM) lead, with yet another top-class performance in Singapore.

The US$2 million event will be the seventh stop on The International Series 2023 schedule and will be played on the prestigious Tampines Course at Tanah Merah Country Club (TMCC), set against the backdrop of the vibrant ‘Lion City’.

Singapore star power

A winner at the Asian Tour’s Ballantine’s Championship in 2008, 2010 U.S. Open Champion, McDowell is now primed for further success and a return to form following a top 20 finish at International Series England in August.

The European Ryder Cup legend said: “My time at Close House was a great experience, and I’m looking forward to putting on another solid performance to give myself the chance to win my first International Series event.

“I have always enjoyed playing in Asia, so I am excited to get back to Singapore this year and to experience Tanah Merah Country Club for the first time.”

Schwartzel, who famously won the 2011 Masters Tournament, again etched his name into the history books at the inaugural LIV Golf London event in June 2022, winning the individual title by one shot over compatriot, Hennie Du Plessis.

The South African clinched a shared 13th place in his most recent appearance at the International Series Qatar in February 2023 and arrives at this event following a commendable top 20 finish at LIV Golf Bedminster just last month.

The International Series number one

Andy Ogletree, who boasts three International Series titles, including triumphs in Egypt in 2022 followed by Qatar and England in 2023, will be looking to build his lead on both The International Series and Asian Tour OOMs, reaffirming his star potential after winning the 2019 US Amateur Championship.

The 25-year-old said: “I’ve had the pleasure of participating in the LIV Golf League already, which is an experience I relished. As we enter the final leg of The International Series 2023 schedule, each event now holds immense significance in securing my spot for the upcoming year.”

The illustrious elite of the Asian Tour

Nitithorn Thippong, the defending champion in Singapore and one of the brightest emerging talents in Asian golf, is determined to retain his title at TMCC and returns in great form after winning the Mandiri Indonesia Open in August.

The Thai golfer, affectionately known as ‘Fever’, said: “After my victory on the Tampines Course last year, I believe I’ve unlocked the secret to performing exceptionally well on this course and I just can’t wait to return to Singapore and defend my title!”

McDowell will be joined at TMCC by two of his LIV teammates at Cleek GC in Bernd Wiesberger and Richard Bland. The field will also feature Hideto Tanihara, who at the weekend secured victory at the ANA Open Golf Tournament on the Japan Golf Tour and Sadom Kaewkanjana, a dual Asian Tour champion.

High-flying Zimbabwean brothers Scott and Kieran Vincent will also return to the Tampines Course having teed up in the 2022 edition. Older brother Scott, who topped The International Series 2022 Order of Merit to earn his place in the LIV Golf League, showed exceptional form when last in the country in April 2023, setting an unofficial course record (due to preferred lies) around Sentosa Golf Club with a blemish free 62 during LIV Golf Singapore.

An International Series winner in his own right, having clinched his debut professional victory in April 2023 at KN Golf Links, Vietnam, Vincent will be looking to emulate his elder brother’s stunning Singaporean performance.

Ronald Ong, President of TMCC, said: “Hosting the International Series Singapore event on the Tampines Course at Tanah Merah Country Club brings palpable excitement, courtesy of its exceptional line-up. The anticipation mounts for the extraordinary talent and competitive spirit they’ll bring to our prestigious course.”

Cho Minn Thant, the Asian Tour Commissioner & CEO, said: “The International Series Singapore marks the first visit of the season to Singapore, and as the Lion City is the home of the Asian Tour, we are thrilled our membership will have the opportunity to compete here that week – especially on the tremendous Tampines Course at Tanah Merah Country Club.”

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said: “With a spectrum of talent on display, encompassing Major winners and the best the Asian Tour has to offer, the upcoming International Series Singapore promises to provide electrifying competition that will surely enthral golf enthusiasts around the globe.”

