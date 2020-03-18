Melbourne City FC will host Sydney FC in the Westfield W-League 2020 Grand Final at AAMI Park in Melbourne this Saturday afternoon (Kick-Off 3:30pm AEDT).

Melbourne City FC earned the right to host the match after a convincing win 5-1 win over the Western Sydney Wanderers FC in yesterday’s Westfield W-League 2020 Semi Final.

Sydney FC advanced to the Westfield W-League 2020 Grand Final following their 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory in a thrilling match on Saturday afternoon.

FFA Head of Leagues, Greg O’Rourke, congratulated both teams on qualifying for the Westfield W-League Championship decider.

“Our congratulations go out to Melbourne City FC and Sydney FC for advancing to the Westfield W-League 2020 Grand Final,” said O’Rourke.

