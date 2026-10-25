Reigning Ninja A-League Champions Melbourne City put on a five-star showing on Sunday night, thrashing Sydney FC 5-0 at Allianz Stadium.

Kick off was delayed by an hour and five minutes in Sydney due to lightning strikes in the area but when we did get underway, it was former Sydney FC ace Cortnee Vine who struck first inside 12 minutes, converting Aideen Keane’s inviting cross to make it 1-0.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/melbourne-city-run-riot-as-sorry-sydney-fc-cop-five-goals/

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Photos Courtesy #MelbourneCity

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