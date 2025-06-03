In 2025, the Giro d’Italia arrives in Rome for the 50th time in its history. However, it’s only the seventh time the race finishes in the Eternal City – three of those occasions having come in the last three years.

The first time dates back to 1911, then in 1950, and after that, we must jump all the way to 2009 – the Centenary edition – to find the Italian capital featured in the final chapter again.

That year ended with an individual time trial, while in 2018, 2023, and 2024, it was always a road stage, and more specifically, a sprint finish under the shadow of Rome’s iconic beauty.

The 2024 edition of the Giro was marked by the presence of nearly all the best sprinters in the world. Over the course of the three weeks, a titanic duel developed between Jonathan Milan and Tim Merlier – the Friulian taking victories in Andora, Francavilla, and Cento, while the Belgian won in Fossano and Padua.

The anticipated sprint in Rome was therefore the perfect occasion for one last thrilling showdown between the Italian track specialist, already assured of the Maglia Ciclamino, and the Flemish former cyclocross rider.

Puncture for Milan, Tim Merlier wins in Rome

Milan’s finale was heavily impacted by a puncture he suffered in the last 10 kilometers, which forced him into a desperate chase to rejoin the peloton.

Once back in the bunch, Lidl–Trek guided him perfectly, but the energy spent in the effort took its toll in the final 200 meters, when Merlier launched a devastating sprint on the cobblestones of Via di San Gregorio, leaving no chance for his rivals and taking a clear victory, right in front of Jonny.

With that, Merlier drew level with Milan in stage wins at that Giro, claiming his fourth career stage victory in the Corsa Rosa (his first came in Novara in 2021). – www.giroditalia.it

