The Malaysia Men’s Football team CP (Cerebral Palsy) delivered the much-anticipated gold medal of the 2023 ASEAN Para Games (APG) when they beat Indonesia 3-1 in the penalty shootout at the National Olympic Stadium.

The Men’s Football Team CP is part of the Malaysian Para athletes that are being sponsored by Allianz through the National Sports Council.

With Indonesia crowned as the overall champions of the ASEAN Para Games for a third time in three editions, the loss in the final to fierce rivals Malaysia must be heartbreaking.

With the score at the end of the regulatory 60 minutes all squared, the extra time saw both teams tied 1-1 after Mohamad Sobri’s goal for Malaysia was cancelled out by Indonesia’s Diky Hendrawan.

But in the shootout, the Malaysians kept their nerves intact to score all three goals as against one for Indonesia.

In the meantime, swimming kept up their consistency for Carmen Lim in the Women’s 50m Freestyle (S8) and Abd Halim Mohammad in the Men’s 50m Freestyle (S8) to scoop up their third gold medals this year.

The other gold medals in swimming came from Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli in the Men’s 100m Freestyle (S5) and Bryan Lau Sze Kai in the Men’s 50m Freestyle (S14).

With the five gold medals today, the Malaysian camp has hauled in a total of 47 gold medals after five days of competition.

