With just over one year to go until Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 kicks off, preparations have reached another exciting milestone with the unveiling of the Outdoor Training Venues that the 24 participating teams will use during the tournament’s 11th edition.

29 Outdoor Training Venues confirmed across Australia’s seven Host Cities

State-of-the-art facilities will provide the world’s best teams with optimal environments to prepare, recover and perform at their best

Venues will extend the tournament’s footprint beyond match venues, creating opportunities for local communities to connect with teams

Announcement marks another major milestone as all 24 participating teams complete visits to their match and training facilities across Australia

With just over one year to go until Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 kicks off, preparations have reached another exciting milestone with the unveiling of the Outdoor Training Venues that the 24 participating teams will use during the tournament’s 11th edition (1 October – 13 November 2027).

The premium training venues, spanning leading rugby clubs, centres of excellence, schools, universities and stadiums have been selected across the tournament’s seven Host Cities to host the world’s best rugby players on the planet.

By bringing teams into communities across Australia, the Outdoor Training Venues will extend the tournament’s footprint beyond the match venues and create more opportunities for local people to engage with Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, including watching the game’s global stars train at open sessions during the pool phase.

To mark the occasion, several players and coaches from South Africa, the Rugby World Cup champions, joined former Australian international and Western Force player Nick Cummins in hosting a junior rugby clinic at the UWA Rugby Centre, one of the selected training venues, giving young players tips and a glimpse of the excitement to come before rugby’s showcase event.

The Outdoor Training Venues will provide the world’s best teams with an optimum high-performance environment in which to prepare and perform at their best throughout the tournament. Each team will establish a dedicated Team Base in the Host City where it is competing during each match week, with sole access to its allocated training venue ahead of every pool and knock-out match.

As teams move between Host Cities in line with their match schedule, they will also have access to world-class gyms, pools and indoor training venues, including leading facilities such as the South Australian Sports Institute and Rugby WA.

The confirmation of the venues follows the completion of site visits by all 24 participating teams to their match venues and Team Bases across Australia.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 Managing Director Chris Stanley said: “Every great performance begins with exceptional preparation, and the selection of these Outdoor Training Venues highlights the depth and quality of the high-performance facilities Australia has to offer.

“These venues will play a critical role in delivering an outstanding tournament experience for all 24 participating teams, providing the high-performance environments and support infrastructure needed to prepare for one of the world’s premier sporting events.

“We are proud to see venues like these helping bring Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 to life in communities across Australia, opening further opportunities for Australians to connect with the tournament and see the world’s best teams up close, while showcasing Australia’s ability to host major international events. Their contribution will help create an unforgettable experience for players, teams and fans, and leave a lasting legacy long after the final whistle.”

MEN’S RUGBY WORLD CUP 2027 – OUTDOOR TRAINING VENUES

Adelaide | Tarntanya

St Peter’s College

Adelaide University West Beach

Norwood Oval (City of Norwood, Payneham and St Peters)

Unley Oval (City of Unley)

Brisbane | Meeanjin

National Rugby Training Centre Ballymore (Queensland Rugby Union)

St Josephs Nudgee College

Sunnybank Rugby Union Club

Brisbane Grammar School

Easts Rugby Union Club

Padua College

Melbourne | Narrm

La Trobe University

Xavier College

Bridges Recreation Reserve (Hume City Council)

Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi

Southern Beaches Rugby Club (Lake Macquarie City Council)

No. 2 Sportsground (Newcastle City Council)

University of Newcastle

Perth | Boorloo

UWA Sports Park

Kingsway Regional Sporting Complex, City of Wanneroo (Wanneroo Rugby Club)

Waterbank Training Facility (WA Government)

Perth Rectangular Stadium

Sydney | Gadigal

NSW Rugby Centre of Excellence (NSW Rugby Union)

Jubilee Stadium (Georges River Council)

NSWRL Centre of Excellence

Shore School

Eric Tweedale Stadium (Cumberland City Council)

Parramatta Eels Community Centre of Excellence

Townsville | Gurambilbarra

Townsville Sports Precinct (Queensland Government)

Riverway Stadium (Townsville City Council)

Cowboys Centre of Excellence

Fans will be able to secure tickets to Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in a 48-hour Visa Priority Ticket Sale which will take place from 12:00pm AEST on 28 September 2026 until 12:00pm AEST on 30 September 2026, ahead of remaining tickets going on sale from 1 October 2026, one year before the opening match.

Supporters can also access ticket-inclusive hospitality and travel packages across all matches, including the final and tournament’s most in-demand matches, right now through Rugby World Cup Experiences.

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