EV ramp-up continues: Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales almost doubled to 51,600 units (+89%); electric vehicles reach 10% of overall sales in Q1

Strong Top-End segment: Strongest ever Q1 for Mercedes-AMG, G-Class and Mercedes-Maybach; Top-End vehicle sales rise by 18% to 91,800 units

Solid sales performance: Mercedes-Benz Cars sales reached 503,500 units (+3%), boosted by European markets, mainly Germany (+21%), Italy (+22%) and Spain (+28%)

Mercedes-Benz Cars sales reached 503,500 units (+3%) in the first quarter with Top-End and battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales up 18% and 89% respectively. Despite ongoing supply-chain disruptions, economic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty, G-Class, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Entry segment* electric vehicles posted strong sales figures.

Battery electric vehicle sales rose to 51,600 units (+89%) in the first quarter, reaching 10% of overall sales, up from 6% in the year-earlier period. Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars (excl. smart) BEV sales more than doubled in the first three months (+119%). Entry segment electric vehicles proved popular with EQB sales up 189% and EQA sales rising by 64%, while EQS SUV sales reached 5,500 units.

Battery electric vehicle sales surged by 327% in the United States and 41% in Europe. The EQE SUV was launched in the U.S. market ahead of the model’s launch in Europe and China in the second quarter. Including hybrids, almost every fifth vehicle sold in the first quarter was electric.

”Our customers’ desire for our Top-End products and battery electric vehicles is the driving force behind our sales result in the first quarter. Beyond this, we successfully introduced our direct sales model in the UK, while Germany and two more markets will follow in 2023. Looking forward, I am already excited about the upcoming world premiere of the first all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV [1] next week.”

Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing and Sales

Top-End segment

Sales in the Top-End segment rose to 91,800 units (+18%). Mercedes-AMG sales increased by 44% to 40,300 units, based on new vehicle launches and a strong performance in the SUV segment. Demand for the G-Class remains consistently high with sales up 23% to 10,200 units in the first quarter.

[2], the Mercedes-Maybach brand is moving toward higher levels of electrification. The Mercedes-Maybach saw 6,700 units sold (+8%) driven mainly by Mercedes-Maybach GLS (+46%). With the introduction of the Mercedes‑Maybach S 580 e , the Mercedes-Maybach brand is moving toward higher levels of electrification. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will be the first fully electric model of the brand and will celebrate its world premiere next week at Auto Shanghai.