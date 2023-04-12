EV ramp-up continues: Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales almost doubled to 51,600 units (+89%); electric vehicles reach 10% of overall sales in Q1
Core segment
Sales in the Core segment reached 248,400 units (-11%) impacted by model changeovers for the top-selling GLC and E-Class. The new GLC SUV launched in Europe and will be gradually introduced in other regions in the upcoming months alongside the new GLC Coupé.
The new E-Class will be unveiled at the digital world premiere in two weeks and will be introduced in the second half of the year. Sales of the C-Class rose by one third to 80,800 units (+34%), while the E-Class reached 73,300 units (-6%). The fully electric EQE Sedan attracted 9,400 new customers in Q1. Sales of the GLE amounted to 48,800 units (-5%). The refreshed GLE SUV and Coupé are now available to order.
Entry segment
Sales in the Entry segment grew by 27% to 163,300 units in the first quarter. This development was driven by the GLB, which saw sales reach 37,500 (+52%), the GLA with 34,500 units (+25%) and 11,200 units of the all-electric versions EQB (+189%) as well as the EQA, which sold 10,800 units (+64%). The GLA, GLB and CLA recently underwent model updates and will be available for sale in the second quarter.
Sales by regions and markets
In Europe, sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars increased significantly in Q1 to 163,900 units (+8%) thanks to strong demand for Top-End vehicles (+46%). Battery electric vehicles rose by 41% and accounted for 17% of total Mercedes-Benz Cars sales in Europe in the first three months.
Overall sales in Germany were up 21% with strong results in all segments, especially Top-End (+55%). BEV sales in Germany grew 29% supported by EQA (+104%) and EQB (+99%). In Belgium, sales increased 17%, lifted by strong demand for battery electric vehicles (+186%). And sales in Italy (+22%) and Spain (+28%) also saw strong growth, particularly in the Top-End segment.
In Asia, sales reached 247,700 units (+3%) with China slightly above prior-year level (+3%). Top-End sales in China stayed high, reaching a new record with 20,500 units (+1%) sold in the first quarter. This result was boosted by robust demand for the GLS, which saw sales increase 17% to 4,500 units, as well as the G-Class with sales up by 71% to 1,600 units.
The E-Class was the top-selling vehicle in China in the first quarter with 48,700 units sold (+11%), followed by the C-Class (+37%). BEV sales in China rose by 109% driven by EQA, EQB and EQE. The new EQS SUV and the locally produced EQE SUV will launch in China in the second quarter.
In Korea and Japan, sales of battery electric vehicles grew by 288% and 379% following further market launches. Furthermore, in India, one of the fastest growing markets for Mercedes-Benz, sales increased by 17% in the first three months, while sales in Malaysia were up by 53%.
Sales in North America stayed at the prior-year level (+1%). In the U.S. market BEV sales (+327%) more than quadrupled in the first three months. Battery electric vehicles now account for 14% of Mercedes-Benz Cars sales following the market introduction of the EQB, EQE, EQE SUV and EQS SUV.
Moreover, sales in the Top-End segment rose significantly to 27,900 units (+29%), representing a share of 43% of Mercedes-Benz Cars unit sales in the U.S. market. The strong performance was driven by AMG sales (+69%) and the G-Class (+46%). Additionally, sales of Mercedes-Maybach tripled in Q1 (+232%). Overall sales in the U.S. remained at the level of Q1 2022 mainly due to the model change of the GLC. Its successor will be introduced to the U.S. market in the second quarter.
Sales in the rest of world were influenced by Mercedes-Benz’s decision to stop its business activities in Russia from March 2022 onwards.
|Sales overview
|Q1 2023
|Q1 2022
|Change in %
|Mercedes-Benz Cars
|503,500
|487,000
|+3%
|– thereof BEVs
|51,600
|27,400
|+89%
|Mercedes-Benz Cars sales by segments*
|Top-End segment
|91,800
|78,100
|+18%
|Core segment
|248,400
|280,200
|-11%
|Entry segment
|163,300
|128,800
|+27%
|Mercedes-Benz Cars sales by regions and markets
|Europe**
|163,900
|151,300
|+8%
|– thereof Germany
|60,500
|50,000
|+21%
|Asia
|247,700
|239,400
|+3%
|– thereof China
|191,000
|186,100
|+3%
|North America***
|75,100
|74,200
|+1%
|– thereof U.S.
|64,500
|64,700
|+0%
|Rest of World
|16,800
|22,000
|-24%
*Top-End: Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class, S-Class, GLS, EQS and EQS SUV
*Core: All derivatives from C- and E-Class, incl. EQC, EQE and EQE SUV
*Entry: All derivatives from A- and B-Class incl. EQA, EQB and smart
** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway
*** North America: USA, Canada and Mexico
All figures rounded.
Preliminary figures subject to change pending final reports.
Starting from Q1 2023 the sales figures communicated correspond to group sales consistent with financial reporting and the Mercedes-Benz Group outlook.
