The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) are in deep to serve the current 235 people currently in quarantine at their facilities.

Under the stewardship of MFF President Zaw Zaw, who is also the Chairman of the Ayeyawady Foundation, up to 80 staff and volunteers are currently serving the 235 people under quarantine at their facilities.

The MFF through Zaw Zaw had volunteered the use of five of their facilities – the AYA Bank Training Center, three camps of the Myanmar National Football Teams and also the National Football Academy (in Yangon), which can hold 350 people

The 235 people currently in quarantine are those who had recently returned from abroad.

The 80 workforce of which Zaw Zaw had also donated fund for Health Insurance worth 500 Million MMK (USD 360,000) to the caregivers in Myanmar, who are actively working relentlessly across the country to contain and fight against the spread of COVID-19 spread.

The funding was realized following a discussion between Dr. Myint Htwe, Minister for Health and Sports and Zaw Zaw.

The MFF have also prepared the use of the Myanmar National team camp to provide accommodation for up to 80 medical staff and officers of doctors and nurses from different regions and states, who are currently facing the problems of their living in Yangon.