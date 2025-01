The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) have parted ways with Bunlert Charoenwong on mutual agreement as the head coach of the Myanmar Futsal national team.

Bunlert has been in the position for almost four years, handling the men’s and women’s Futsal national teams.

“After four years of working in Myanmar, there are other challenges. I appreciate everything the MFF have done over the years,” said the Thai tactician.

