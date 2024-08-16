Over 140 teams have registered to compete in the highly anticipated TIGA SAGA Li-Ning Cup Badminton Tournament, which boasts a total prize pool of RM388,800. The first leg of the tournament is set to commence this Saturday in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur.

The TIGA SAGA Li-Ning Cup features five exciting categories, inviting badminton enthusiasts of all skill levels. The three 3 versus 3 categories are: TIGA SAGA Men’s Open (combined age below 120 years), TIGA SAGA Bakat Baru, and Mixed Amateur (with at least one female player and a maximum of one player with a BAM ID).

Additionally, the tournament includes the newly introduced Under-12 Boys’ and Girls’ Singles categories, intended to encourage younger badminton talents.

Li-Ning Malaysia Retail Channel & Brand Marketing Head, Teah Yann Ling, highlighted the positive response to the tournament, with over 350 participants registered across the three stages to date. This includes a significant number of under-12 players, aligning with the tournament’s objective of attracting and nurturing young badminton talent. The first stage will be held this Saturday and Sunday at Ace Sports World in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, followed by the second stage at the MBPP Sports Centre in Relau, Penang, on 24th and 25th August.

The third stage will take place on 7th and 8th September at 89 ARENA in Klang, Selangor, where participants will compete for a spot in the finals at Sunway Velocity Mall in Kuala Lumpur on 21st and 22nd September. The finalists will vie for greater honors and even more lucrative prizes.

Teah noted that the prizes and rewards for this year’s tournament are more substantial than ever, with each regional leg offering rewards exceeding RM50,000 in total value. The Open category champion in the grand finals stands to win a cash prize of RM10,000, along with products worth RM12,000.

Additionally, this Saturday will showcase a special “Media X KOL” friendly match, with former men’s doubles world number one Tan Boon Heong and former Malaysian national football team captain Zaquan Adha, bringing star power to the event. Other notable participants include Cik Manggis, Acam, Mat Redho, Inpik Lewis, Dr. Bon, and Terrenceteo.

Players interested in participating in the Klang stage can find more details and register online via the following link: https://www.lining.my/SalePage/Index/30623 0

