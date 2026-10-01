With 365 days to go, Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 is already capturing the imagination of fans worldwide, with more than half of all available tickets sold for rugby’s biggest and most ambitious tournament yet.

Australia prepares to welcome the world for the most ambitious men’s edition in tournament history

With 365 days to go, preparations remain firmly on track, supported by strong collaboration across governments, Host Cities and tournament partners

1.3 million tickets have already been secured by fans from 164 countries, with accessibility at the heart of the ticketing programme and match scheduling

Remaining available tickets go on sale from 12:00 AEST on 1 October to mark the milestone

With 365 days to go, Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 is already capturing the imagination of fans worldwide, with more than half of all available tickets secured for rugby’s biggest and most ambitious tournament yet.

The response from fans in Australia and abroad has been driven by strong demand throughout every ticketing phase, culminating in the latest 48-hour Visa Priority Sale earlier this week. To date, 1.3 million tickets have been secured by supporters from 164 countries, underlining the global anticipation for this 11th edition.

Remaining tickets from the Visa Priority Sale will go on sale from 12:00 AEST on 1 October, giving supporters of Australia and every competing nation another opportunity to be part of a once-in-a-generation celebration of rugby. With tickets starting from AUD$40 for adults and AUD$20 for children, the tournament is being designed to welcome lifelong supporters, families and fans discovering the game for the first time.

More than two decades since the Rugby World Cup was last staged in Australia, a new generation has already confirmed their place at next year’s tournament, with 51 per cent of ticket purchasers aged between 16 and 44. Around 250,000 international fans are expected to travel down under, transforming the seven Host Cities into a nationwide festival of rugby and generating significant economic and tourism benefits for communities across the country.

As the one-year countdown begins, preparations remain firmly on track to deliver Australia’s biggest sporting event since the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. Supported by strong collaboration across governments, Host Cities and tournament partners, Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will showcase the very best of Australia, from its world-class venues and rich culture to its welcoming communities, while creating a lasting legacy for rugby across Australia and the Oceania region.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said: “In just 365 days, Australia will welcome the world for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, a landmark tournament that coincides with the competition’s 40th anniversary and promises to be the biggest and most accessible celebration of rugby ever staged.

“The expanded format marks the beginning of a new era for our sport. With 24 teams and 52 matches for the first time, alongside the introduction of a round of 16, more nations will have the opportunity to compete, progress and shine on rugby’s biggest stage, supporting the expansion of our global game and bringing even greater drama and excitement to fans around the world.

“Beyond the six weeks of competition, Australia 2027 will leave a lasting legacy for the host nation, the Oceania region and our global membership. As rugby’s premier event, Rugby World Cup is a powerful catalyst for growth, inspiring new generations of players, fans and volunteers, while generating revenues that World Rugby reinvests in the game in full.”

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 Managing Director Chris Stanley added: “Today marks an important milestone as we enter the final year of preparations for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Thanks to strong collaboration across governments, Host Cities and tournament partners, the foundations are in place to deliver an extraordinary tournament and a uniquely Australian experience that showcases the country’s world-class venues, rich culture, welcoming communities and proven ability to host major global events.

“With over half of all tickets available already secured by supporters from 164 countries, the excitement building across Australia and around the world is clear. We are particularly excited to see so many younger fans engaging with the tournament, reflecting the unique opportunity Australia 2027 has to inspire the next generation of players and fans.”

“This competition belongs to everyone, from the players who dream of competing on rugby’s biggest stage, to the volunteers, communities, partners and supporters who will help bring it to life. We look forward to uniting fans from around the world next year and encourage supporters everywhere to secure their place and be part of a celebration that will create memories to last a lifetime.”

Marking the milestone, Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 HQ has landed at First Fleet Park in Sydney, featuring a seven-metre-high rugby ball, Rugby World Cup memorabilia, and a programme of rugby activities for fans to enjoy across Thursday, 1 – Friday, 2 October, 2026.

Visitors will have the opportunity to get close to the Webb Ellis Cup, test their skills in interactive rugby challenges, explore a Rugby World Cup heritage museum featuring historic jerseys and memorabilia, and enjoy star player appearances, giveaways and live entertainment. The celebrations will continue on Friday, 2 October with the Nick Cummins Lookalike Contest, where Sydney’s best “Honey Badgers” will compete for the chance to win tickets to the city’s opening match of the tournament.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will take place from 1 October to 13 November, 2027, bringing six weeks of world-class rugby to seven iconic Host Cities the length and breadth of Australia. For the first time, 24 nations will compete across 52 matches, with the introduction of a round of 16 creating more knockout rugby, more opportunities for emerging nations and even greater drama as the world’s best players battle for rugby’s ultimate prize.

Supported by weekend-focused scheduling and fan-friendly kick-off times, the tournament will make it easier than ever for local communities, families and travelling supporters to be part of the action, as Australia welcomes the world for the biggest and most accessible celebration of rugby ever staged.

Fans can secure their tickets to this once-in-a-generation event through the official Rugby World Cup Ticketing website, or by purchasing ticket-inclusive hospitality and travel packages, including for the final and the tournament’s most in-demand matches, through Rugby World Cup Experiences.

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