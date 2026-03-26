Munich will become the tenth city to welcome the Formula 1® Exhibition when it opens on 20 May 2026, adding another landmark destination to the show’s global tour.

The Bavarian capital will be the second German location to host the immersive experience, following the success of the Oberhausen exhibition, which has already attracted more than 150,000 visitors and underscored the country’s enthusiasm and intrigue for Formula 1.

The award-winning exhibition will open at Pineapple Park in Munich following hugely popular stints in Madrid, Vienna, London, Amsterdam, Oberhausen, Toronto, Buenos Aires, Mexico City and Melbourne, captivating well over 1.3 million visitors in total.

Munich is widely regarded as one of Europe’s cultural capitals and a leading hub for science, technology, finance, innovation, business, tourism, and sport. The arrival of the F1 Exhibition marks the show’s second German location and further celebrates the nation’s rich Formula 1 heritage – from world champions Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and Nico Rosberg and noteworthy drivers including Ralf Schumacher, to iconic circuits such as the Nürburgring and Hockenheim, and powerhouse constructors like Mercedes and the sport’s newest entrant, Audi, with German hero, Nico Hülkenberg.

Spanning approximately 3,000 square metres, the exhibition guides visitors through several themed rooms dedicated to the great stories, dramatic turning points and technical revolutions of Formula 1.

The immersive show brings together legendary original race cars, exclusive image, audio, photographic and archival material, as well as spectacular installations and interactive experiences. The highlights include the Mercedes W02, driven by German heroes Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg in 2011, and Max Verstappen’s RB16B, which secured the driver with the first of his four consecutive world championships.

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1, said:

“After the incredible response to the Formula 1 Exhibition in Oberhausen, we are delighted to announce Munich as the next stop on the European tour. Germany has a rich motorsport heritage and the arrival of Audi to the grid this season further deepens the sport’s connection with the country. F1 Exhibition has been a great success around the world, and we look forward to even more people experiencing the drama and excitement of Formula 1 in this latest instalment.”

Jonathan Linden, Co-CEO of Round Room Live and Producer of The Formula 1® Exhibition, said:

“Following the fantastic German debut in Oberhausen, it was clear that we wanted to bring the excitement of the F1 Exhibition to even more fans in Germany. The city of Munich, with its deep history in the sport and proximity to manufacturers involved in the World Championship such as Mercedes and Audi, as well as the striking Pineapple Park venue, is the perfect location to bring The F1 Exhibition to Munich.”

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