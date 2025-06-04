Myanmar are looking for their second win in Group E of the third round qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup 2027.The team is currently in training in Yangon as they prepare to face Pakistan in the qualifiers on 10 June 2025 at Thuwunna Stadium.In the first game of the qualifiers, also played at the Thuwunna Stadium on 25 March 2025, Myanmar secured a narrow 2-1 win over Afghanistan.Than Paing had scored the first goal in the 28th minute, to be followed by captain Maung Maung Lwin’s 75th minute winner.Incidentally, Maung Lwin had also scored the winning goal in the recent ASEAN All-Stars match against Manchester United in Kuala Lumpur. #AFF#MFF

