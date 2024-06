The Myanmar women’s national team starts training this week as they look to take on India next month.

Myanmar have penned in two matches – 10 and 13 July 2024 at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon – against their counterparts from India.

The team is being handled by Yuki Tetsuro from Japan.

A total of 30 players have been selected with plans to play abroad in the planning after the matches against India.

#AFF

#MFF

Like this: Like Loading...