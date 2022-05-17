Malaysia’s fastest-growing digital used car platform, myTukar has announced that its parent company CARRO, has officially kicked off its first major sponsorship in the region – as the official match partner for the much-anticipated Bangkok Century Cup 2022 and Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022.

Liverpool FC is set to play against long term rival Manchester United FC in Bangkok on 12 July 2022 at the Rajamangala National Stadium, before going to Singapore to play Crystal Palace FC at the National Stadium on 15 July 2022.

The sponsorship is part of CARRO plans to rapidly accelerate its regional growth across Asia Pacific and to cement its commitment in delivering a world-class experience to their customers.

As the official match partner, CARRO and myTukar will be giving fans early access to purchase exclusive premium passes and secure some of the best seats in the house before everyone else. The pre-sale for the Liverpool FC vs Crystal Palace FC match in Singapore will officially go live on 10 May 2022.

CARRO sees this opportunity as not just a sponsorship but as an amplification of its unparalleled commitment and ambition to be the region’s best. With an aim of revolutionising the user experience when it comes to car ownership, CARRO continues to broaden its offerings, with a seamless end-to-end ecosystem.

Echoing the sentiment of building on CARRO’s shared values with the sport, Mr Aaron Tan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of CARRO said, “We are excited to be part of this partnership as we strive to showcase CARRO’s commitment to excellence with football fans in the region. Similar to playing football at the highest level – we aim to align ourselves with the world’s best by constantly pushing the boundaries. A football match is never just about the sport, but also about uniting the community to support the drive, passion, tenacity, and determination displayed on and off the pitch.”

Leading up to the matches, fans can look forward to a series of campaigns including an all-expense paid trip to catch the matches, training passes to get up close and personal with the team, exclusive match merchandise and even autographed jerseys. CARRO will also be working closely with the Singapore Tourism Board and the Tourism Authority of Thailand towards a common goal of creating the best match experience for all.

CEO of myTukar, Mr Derrick Eng commented on the sponsorship, “Football has always been a huge part in uniting Malaysians, especially when you’re watching it at the mamak. This sponsorship not only showcases the deep passion and team spirit that football has to offer, but it also greatly represents myTukar’s vision of providing the best experience for our customers in Malaysia. With CARRO’s support and technical expertise, we look forward to amplifying our service offerings, as we continue to be the leading automotive marketplace in the country.”

Football fanatics may pre-register their interest to purchase pre-sale tickets at https://promo.mytukar.com/presale/. Fans that have registered will receive an official link via email to purchase their passes from 10 May 2022 at 10am onwards, on a first come first served basis.

