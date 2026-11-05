Defending champions Johor Southern Tigers will bank on three former NBA players in their bid to retain the Major Basketball League (MBL) crown when the 2026-27 season tips off at Karisma Arena in Seremban on Friday.

The fourth edition will see five teams battle for the RM200,000 champions’ prize, with a total prize purse exceeding RM410,000.

Johor have retained Jabari Bird, a key figure in their title-winning campaign, alongside fellow Americans Scottie Lewis and Perry Jones III, who also boast NBA regular-season experience.

The trio will be joined by centre Will Brown, giving the Tigers four imports to choose from, although league regulations permit only three to be registered for each match.

Johor face an early test on Saturday when they meet last season’s runners-up Penang Sunrise Youngsters in a rematch of the previous final.

Two-time champions NS Matrix Deers, meanwhile, will be determined to reclaim the crown, banking on several players who helped Negri Sembilan secure nine consecutive Agong Cup titles.

The Deers have also recruited three American imports, including returning forward Steven Green.

Penang have appointed experienced Taiwanese coach Chiu Ta-tsung to lead their challenge, bolstering their squad with towering 2.21m British centre Aaron Menzies, Guam international Earnest Ross and American sharpshooter Kaiden Rice.

The competition will also welcome two newcomers in KL Titans and Selangor Hornbills.

Coached by Guganeswaran Batumalai, the Titans have attracted attention with Malaysian singer Gary Chaw joining the club as a shareholder and spokesperson.

The Hornbills, meanwhile, have enlisted experienced Australian coach Tracy York to assist their preparations.

Hosts NS Matrix will open the season against Selangor Hornbills at Karisma Arena on Friday at 8pm.

The five teams will contest 30 regular-season matches across six rounds, with fixtures also scheduled in Damansara, Klang, Johor Bahru and Penang before the regular season concludes on Dec 27.

The top four teams will advance to the best-of-three semi-finals on Dec 31, Jan 2 and 3, followed by the finals on Jan 7, 9 and 10. All playoff matches will be held at Karisma Arena.

The runners-up will receive RM100,000, while the losing semi-finalists will pocket RM50,000 each.

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