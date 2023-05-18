The search is complete. Having received applications from thousands of creatives from all around the world through its Content Creator Programme, World Athletics has selected seven talented people.

These seven creatives – from four different continents – will produce content for World Athletics’ TikTok, YouTube and Instagram platforms in the coming months, leading up to and during the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23.

They are:

Joao Barretto, who is a sports journalist and content creator from Brazil with experience of covering international events such as the Tokyo Olympic Games and the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. He is known for his irreverent interviews with athletes and adventures on the international circuit.

Charles Brockman III, who is an NCAA All American and former Texas Longhorn hurdler turned social media sensation. He studied communications and broadcasting and now works as a creator. His social media presence boasts an incredible 11 million combined followers across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram thanks to his comedy, skits, vlogs and short films.

Maya Bruney, who is an athlete and designer from South London, UK. Following international success as an U20 athlete she ventured into the fashion world. She has recently launched @trackandfits with one goal in mind: bringing runway fashion to track and field.

Dannel Flaveny, who is an internationally recognised video creator and videographer with 18-plus years of experience. His award-winning video edits have amassed more than 17 million views on YouTube. Quick with a gimbal and equally fast behind the computer, Dannel is also known for producing quality work in record-breaking times.

Guo Habur, who is a Chinese athletics team journalist and one of the biggest influencers within the track and field community in China. He has been covering athletics for over five years as a freelancer on Chinese social media platforms Weibo and Douyin.

Katelyn Hutchison, who is a student-athlete at the University of Kentucky. Outside of her commitment to success on the track, she uses her free time working for two goals: to elevate athlete voices in track and field, and to have the sport become the most exciting sport anyone’s ever seen. Through her interviews and social media profiles, it’s evident she’s not afraid to display her enthusiasm for the world’s purest sport. Her love for track and field is contagious and she hopes to spread that love through her content creation.

Ellie Sunman is a 23-year-old content creator from the UK. Her rise as a creator came via TikTok, with her platform now boasting over 100,000 followers thanks to her history-themed content. Growing up, she immersed herself in the world of sport, particularly running, and achieved success in her local cross-country championships as an U20 athlete. Today, she would describe herself more as a champion spectator than a competitor, but sport will always be an integral part of her life.

Stay tuned to World Athletics’ online platforms to engage with the content that these up-and-coming creatives will produce.

