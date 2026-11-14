World Rugby has unveiled the new Nations Cup trophies as the inaugural competition prepares for a thrilling conclusion across Europe and Hong Kong on 20-21 November.

New twin World Rugby Nations Cup trophies to be presented 20-21 November to the two inaugural winners

USA and Georgia top Pool A and Pool B respectively as two decisive rounds remain

Trophies symbolise the ambition of emerging rugby nations to reach the top

Competition drives high-performance and commercial growth across some of rugby’s most exciting markets

World Rugby has unveiled the new Nations Cup trophies as the inaugural competition prepares for a thrilling conclusion across Europe and Hong Kong on 20-21 November.

The USA head Pool A with 19 points, while Georgia top Pool B with the same total after both teams completed the July window unbeaten and then overcame Hong Kong China and Canada last weekend. Portugal remain firmly in contention, only two points adrift of Georgia, but Samoa, Tonga, Chile, Spain and Romania are not yet out of the picture, ensuring there is still plenty to play for during the final two rounds.

USA will clinch top spot in Pool A with victory over Romania in Bucharest on Saturday, while Georgia will need to beat Tonga and wait for Portugal and Spain’s results to see if they will also be confirmed as World Rugby Nations Cup champions with a round to spare.

Two champions will be crowned at the end of the tournament, one from each pool, marking an historic milestone for a competition created to give emerging rugby nations consistent, meaningful and commercially valuable international fixtures.

A platform for growth

The World Rugby Nations Cup brings together 12 unions from six continents, all qualified for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. It provides a structured environment in which fast-growing rugby nations can test themselves against comparable opposition, build squad depth, refine their systems and gain valuable experience on the road to Australia 2027.

Designed to meet the strategic needs of unions on and off the field, the competition provides greater certainty around annual test matches, helping unions develop sustainable high-performance programmes, create commercial opportunities and engage new and existing supporters. Many participating nations represent some of rugby’s most exciting growth markets, driven by stronger pathways, increased investment and expanding fan bases, with strong attendances at matches to date further demonstrating the appetite for the competition.

The tournament’s reach across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Pacific reflects World Rugby’s ambition to strengthen the global game and create clearer opportunities for more nations to compete and grow the sport.

New trophies celebrate ambition and movement

The two newly unveiled Nations Cup trophies embody the ambition of aspiring rugby nations reaching for the top of the international game.

Finished in prestigious metallic gold and silver, each trophy stands 51cm tall, weighs 9.6kg and is crafted from aluminium and brass, with coloured elements and pool-inspired ribbons. Two sculpted petals rise around a suspended ball, evoking a player reaching to receive it and combining strength with the grace and dynamism of rugby.

The twisting structure creates an impression of speed, movement and athleticism, while elegant, cupped handles echo the competition’s visual identity. Twelve fine grooves spiral upwards around the petals, representing the tournament’s 12 participating teams and their shared journey towards the summit of the global game.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said: “As the inaugural World Rugby Nations Cup approaches its conclusion, the stage is set for a formidable spectacle on the pitch, with two historic titles at stake. Beyond the action, this competition is creating an incredible opportunity to grow rugby, engage new audiences and build lasting momentum in some of our sport’s most exciting nations and markets. The new trophies beautifully capture that ambition, celebrating movement, strength and the shared drive of every participating union to reach the top of the international game.”

About the Nations Cup

The Nations Cup is a biennial competition played across the July and November international windows, featuring 12 teams divided into two geographically aligned pools of six:

Pool A – Americas and Pacific: Canada, Chile, Samoa, Tonga, Uruguay and USA

Canada, Chile, Samoa, Tonga, Uruguay and USA Pool B – Europe, Africa and Asia: Georgia, Hong Kong China, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Zimbabwe

Each team plays all six matches against opposition from the other pool, three in July and three in November, with every result contributing to its own pool standings. There is no finals day: the highest-ranked team in each pool is crowned champion.

The format guarantees every union a regular programme of competitive fixtures while creating a compelling year-long narrative. Together with the Nations Championship, it gives the world’s leading 24 men’s teams access to meaningful international competition ahead of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027.

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