Pengiran Matusin Pengiran Matasan, President of the National FA of Brunei Darussalam (NFABD) visited participants of the NFABD Introductory Coaching Course at the Kampung Batu Apoi Community Hall.

Also in attendance were NFABD General Secretary Awg. Mohd Shahnon Mohd Salleh, NFABD Consultant Jeysing Muthiah and newly appointed Brunei National Team Coach Datuk K. Rajagobal and NFABD staff.

“I would like to congratulate all participants and hope that everyone will continue to be active and more committed to developing football in Temburong District in particular and Brunei Darussalam in general,” said Pengiran Matusin.

The two-day NFABD Introductory Coaching Course was held to introduce the basics of coaching to players and former players who are interested in the field of football coaching in Temburong District.

The NFABD Introductory Coaching Course is conducted by the NFABD Football Technical and Development Department in collaboration with the Temburong District Amateur Football Association (TAFA).

The practical session was held at the Temburong Field and Race Sports Complex while the theory session was held at the Kampung Batu Apoi Community Hall, Batu Apoi Sub-District, Temburong District.

