Nikola Tsolov #6 Campos Racing, during round 1 of the FIA Formula 2 Championship 2026 at Albert Park on March 5-8, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. // SI202603050737 // RBMN / FIA Formula 2 Championship / 2026 / Stop 01 – Melbourne, Australia // Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Nikola Tsolov will take on the role of Reserve Driver for Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls in 2027, marking an important next step in the 19-year-old Bulgarian’s journey towards racing in Formula 1.

Since joining the Red Bull Junior Team in 2025, Nikola has established himself as one of the most promising young talents in single-seater racing. After finishing runner-up in the Formula 3 Championship in 2025, he has continued his impressive progression in Formula 2, where he currently sits second in the Drivers’ Championship with two rounds remaining in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

In his first full F2 season, Nikola has claimed six victories – four Feature Race wins and two Sprint wins – including a record-breaking run of three consecutive wins, becoming the first driver in F2 history to achieve the feat.

In his new role, Nikola will undertake an extensive development programme, combining simulator and development work with valuable track experience through Free Practice sessions, Testing of Previous Cars (TPC), selected test sessions and tyre testing. Alongside his responsibilities as a Reserve driver, the programme is designed to ensure he is fully prepared to race in F1 at the highest level.

Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “Nikola is an exceptionally talented young driver, and we have been hugely impressed by his development and performances over the past few years. To fight for the Championship in F3 and now challenge for the F2 title in his first full season says a great deal about his ability and determination. What has impressed us just as much is his maturity, his approach to racing and his willingness to keep learning and improving.

We have enormous belief in Nikola’s potential and see him as a driver with a very exciting future in F1. This appointment reflects our confidence in him and our commitment to his continued development. Our focus in 2027 will be on giving him the experience, tools and support he needs to be ready to race in F1 next.

For now, Nikola still has an important job to finish in F2. We wish him every success in the final two rounds and will be supporting him all the way as he fights for the Championship.”

Nikola Tsolov said: “I’m incredibly happy and grateful to Red Bull for giving me this opportunity. Since joining the Junior Team, I’ve received amazing support and have developed so much, both as a driver and as a person. My career has progressed incredibly quickly, and I owe a lot to everyone who has believed in me and helped me get to this point.

My ambition is clear: I want to become an F1 driver. Having the opportunity to spend next year preparing for that next step is incredibly exciting. I’m confident that with the Team’s support and experience, I’ll have the best possible preparation to make sure I’m fully ready to take the next step onto the F1 grid when the time comes.

I know there is still a lot to learn, but I’m ready to work hard, make the most of every opportunity and give everything I have to the Team. For now, my immediate focus is on finishing the F2 season as strongly as possible.”

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