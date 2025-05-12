World Rugby is partnering with Nine Entertainment to build the ultimate rugby union destination for fans in Australia, showcasing the sport like never before.

Rugby’s biggest competitions will be on Nine’s leading streaming and broadcast platforms until 2029 including Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cups, U20 Championship, WXV Global Series, HSBC SVNS and Pacific Nations Cup.

Partnership cements Nine as the home of rugby union and the destination for the world’s biggest sporting events in Australia

Every Wallabies and Wallaroos matches will be shown live and free on Nine and streaming on 9Now, starting with Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 (22 August – 27 September)

Every match from every tournament will be shown live and on demand on Stan Sport, the complete rugby destination for fans down under.

Fans across Australia can register to be the first to hear about news, including tickets to RWC 2027 at rugbyworldcup.com/2027.

World Rugby has announced a long-term broadcast deal with Nine Entertainment to create the exclusive home of World Rugby competitions for fans in Australia through to 2029.

Through the multi-year agreement, the 9Network, Stan Sport and 9Now will showcase rugby’s biggest global competitions, including Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cups, WXV Global Series, HSBC SVNS, the World Rugby U20 Championship and Pacific Nations Cup. The partnership marks a transformative moment for the sport in Australia, creating a complete rugby union destination for fans nationwide.

Starting with Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England (22 August – 27 September), every Wallaroos and Wallabies Rugby World Cup match will be shown live and free on the 9Network and 9Now, ensuring all Australians have a front-row seat to cheer on their national teams. The final of this already historic edition will also be available free-to-air, further raising the profile of the women’s game before the tournament heads to Australia in 2029.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, the third edition to be hosted in Australia after 1987 (co-hosted with New-Zealand) and 2003, is set to welcome a new era of rugby with an expanded format of 24 teams, six pools and 52 matches. To ensure a nationwide celebration of the sport, half the fixtures will be shown live and free on Nine and 9 Now including all Wallabies matches, the two semi finals and the much-anticipated RWC Final in Sydney on 13 November 2027.

Fans across Australia can register to be the first to hear about news, including tickets to RWC 2027 at http://www.rugbyworldcup.com/2027.

Australia will also host Women’s Rugby World Cup for the very first time in 2029, with Nine airing at least half of all matches, including all Wallaroos games, and the entire tournament available to stream on Stan Sport.

Stan Sport will solidify its place as the ultimate rugby destination with every match from Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cups, WXV Global Series, Pacific Nations Cup, World Rugby U20 Championship and the HSBC SVNS streamed live and on demand, delivering fans unrivalled access to the global game.

World Rugby Chair, Brett Robinson said: “This landmark partnership is all about reigniting the love of rugby down under. With Nine’s unmatched reach, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage across its broadcast and digital platforms, we are ensuring rugby is accessible to a wide audience and offering a unique and immersive destination for fans in the country.”

World Rugby CEO, Alan Gilpin added: “World Rugby and Nine are uniting to deliver unprecedented visibility for the sport and its stars in Australia, ensuring the next generation of rugby fans is inspired by the action both on and off the field. As we enter a golden decade for the sport in Australia, we are excited to continue our fruitful relationship with Nine all the way to two era-defining Rugby World Cups in 2027 and 2029.”

Nine Chair, Catherine West, said: “Securing the rights to these global events is a testament to Nine’s long-term strategy and deep commitment to delivering value for audiences, partners and shareholders. Major sporting bodies know they can trust Nine to bring an exceptional experience for fans that builds interest not just in the event but also engagement in their sport. Rugby is living proof of that value Nine brings.”

Matt Stanton, Nine CEO, said: “The Rugby World Cup agreement reinforces the power of Nine. Whether it’s streaming on 9Now or Stan Sport, watching at home on 9 Network, listening on radio or getting the analysis across our publishing mastheads, Nine can bring the game to Australian audiences like no other media company can. It not just cements Nine as the home of Rugby, it strengthens our position as the place for iconic national and international sport with an unmatched ability to reach audiences across any and every platform. It’s not just the fans that benefit from this partnership with World Rugby, our sponsors and advertisers know they can trust Nine to elevate their brands and engage with audiences in a meaningful and impactful way that adds to the experience for our audiences.” – WORLD RUGBY

