A bad week for Melbourne City has been capped off with the Ninja A-League powerhouse’s unbeaten run coming to an end at the hands of Brisbane, while Canberra United have cruised against Sydney FC.

The league’s defending champions were beaten 1-0 by the Roar at Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe on Saturday.

The victory was the Roar’s second win of the campaign while City were beaten for the first time in 13 matches in a run stretching back to last season.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/ninja-a-league-wrap-bad-week-for-city-ends-in-loss-to-brisbane-canberra-united-get-big-win-over-sydney-fc/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...