Thailand put up a fighting display against a confident Uzbekistan side before conceding a 2-1 loss to the latter in their Round of 16 clash of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 tonight at the Janoub Stadium.

With a place in the next round at stake, both teams were cautious at the start before Uzbekistan then enticed themselves into the lead in the 37th minute when Azizbek Turgunboev got behind Thai captain Teerathon Bunmanthan to score.

Thailand started to make their presence felt into the second half and in the 58th minute, a clever one-two between Supachok Sarachat and Supachai Chaided saw the former hitting the bottom corner for the equaliser.

However, Uzbekistan did not have to wait too long for the equaliser when they took just seven minutes later for Abbosbek Fayzullaev to rifle in from 25 yards out.

