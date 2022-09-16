The women’s 100m final race got off to a fast and furious pace and at the last burst, the gold medal was surely Nor Sarah Adi’s for taking in front of a cheering crowd.

Pahang-born Nor Sarah clocked 11.91 seconds to take the gold medal while Nur Aisyah Rofina Aling of Sabah came in second in 12.08s and Selangor bagged the bronze through Nur Afrina Batrisyia who did 12.10s.

As for Sarah, she hopes the gold medal will take the pressure off her mind, perhaps temporarily, in choosing between competing in the 100m or her pet event – pole vault in future competitions.

“The pole vault has always been my pet event and I only trained and competed in the 100m to see how far I could go. I did not clock better times in the 100m races, and sometimes I wonder if I should continue to compete in the 100m or just focus on the pole vault in future,”

“There will be many sprinters who will emerge every now and then and I believe I should focus on just one event but I am not sure which one at the moment,” said Sarah.

In the women’s 400m final, Sabah’s 22-year-old Chelsea Cassiopea Evali Bopulas battled a swollen left angle to run home with the gold medal – her first in the Malaysia Games.

She clocked 57.00 seconds while Nurul Aliah Maisarah Nor Azmi of Johore came took silver medal in 57.78s and Zaimah Atifah Zainuddin from Federal Territory 58.58.85s for the bronze.

“This is the first time I competed in the 400m race in the Malaysia Games. In the Perak Games in 2018 I was involved in the 100m and 200m. So, this gold medal has come as a big surprise to me,” said the 22-year-old Chelsea.

“I never expected to be gifted with the gold medal. There are so many talented runners in the final. I just ran and ran despite the pain in my ankle. There was no looking back,” said Chelsea with a sheepish smile.

