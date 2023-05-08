The Philippines surprised Malaysia with a 3-0 victory in the women’s badminton team event today.

The defeat means the Malaysians failed to make the cut for the semi-finals for the second successive SEA Games. They suffered a similar fate against Vietnam, going down 3-1 in the group stage in the 2021 Hanoi Games.

Tan Zhing Yi, ranked World No 138, lost 22-24, 18-21 to Joy De Guzman in the first singles tie at the Morodok Techo Badminton Hall.

In the doubles, Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow could not convert on the big points and lost 22-20, 19-21, 22-24 to Alyssa Ysabel Leonardo-Thea Marie Pomar.

Their defeat placed added pressure on second singles player Siti Nurshuhaini Azman, who went down 21-16, 21-18 to Maria Bianca Ysabel Carlos.

