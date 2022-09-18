Nur Afrina Batrisyia Mohamad Rizal rebounded brilliantly at the National Stadium today and added the 200m crown to her 100m bronze in a highly competitive race.

The 18-year-old athlete, who hails from Kuala Langat in Selangor and pursuing a pre-university course at the Tengku Mahkota Ismail Sports School in Johor, clocked 24.83 seconds to win gold in her maiden Games.

Sabah’s Nur Aishah Rofina Aling did 25.14s for the silver and Pahang’s Dashini Murugan returned a time of 27.74s for bronze.

Chelsea Cassiopea Evali Bopulas, who won the 400m gold on Friday, fell short in her chase for the gold to eventually finish in the fourth position. She clocked 25.95s.

“I am pleased with my performance after going through rigorous training sessions for months,” said Nur Afrina.

She added that her confidence level in winning the gold medal soared when she was ranked No 1 after completion of two heats.

In the 100m, Nur Afrina clocked 12.10s which is her personal best.

Nur Afrina, like all other gold medal winners, hopes to be selected into the national team training squad.

