The new headquarters of the FA of Thailand (FAT) has been officially declared open by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FAT President Nuanphan Lamsam yesterday in Bangkok.

Other than Infantino and Nuanphan, the event was also attended by Sermsak Phongpanich, Thailand Minister of Tourism and Sports; Dr. Kongsak Yodmanee, Sports Governor of Thailand, Vice President of FAT, Council of Directors, Executive Committee members and Thai League Company Limited personnel.

There were also FIFA legends Yuri Djorkaeff, Michael Silvestre, Sami Khedira and Ali Al Habsi.

The moment was highlighted by the signing of a gold plaque by Infantino and Nuanphan to signify the completion of the project under the FIFA Forward 2.0 project.

The building is located within the area of the Sports Authority of Thailand where FAT received support from FIFA to the tune of USD 2 million towards the completion of the project in March this year.

