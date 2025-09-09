

Milton Keynes, UK and Washington, DC – Oracle Red Bull Racing and Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), one of the world’s largest global investment firms, today announced a multi-year global partnership. Carlyle has become the Team’s exclusive partner in the investment management industry, marking the first partnership between a Formula 1 team and a major global private markets firm.



In both investing and Formula 1®, success is defined by the smallest margins, achieved through relentless precision, flawless execution, and the strength of a world-class team. This partnership brings together two leaders at the forefront of their fields, recognised globally for performance, innovation, and a shared drive to win.



Both industries are experiencing periods of growth, powered by technology, fuelled by data, and reaching a broader audience than ever before. Formula 1® is expanding its global fan base and redefining engagement in one of the world’s most elite sports. Private markets are becoming increasingly accessible, creating new opportunities for investors worldwide.



Together, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Carlyle will open new avenues for engagement, deepen global connectivity, and pursue data- and technology-enabled initiatives that support their shared ambition to broaden access across private markets and Formula 1.As part of the agreement,



Carlyle branding will be featured on the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 challenger and across key team assets, including the car chassis, drivers’ team kit, pit wall, and garage environment. The partnership will be activated across the global Formula 1® calendar, with Oracle Red Bull Racing providing Carlyle with a powerful platform to engage with clients, partners, and communities around the world.



Laurent Mekies, CEO & Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Carlyle to the team. Both of our organisations are built on world-class talent, bold thinking, and a drive to perform at the highest level. As an iconic firm in global finance, Carlyle brings a long-term perspective with an expansive network, and we look forward to building a powerful partnership on and off the track. Formula 1® demands relentless focus and precision, and we see clear alignment with Carlyle’s approach to investing.”



Harvey Schwartz, CEO of Carlyle, said: “Our industry is undergoing an extraordinary transformation, fuelled by greater access to private markets and growing interest from a new generation of investors. That same spirit of growth and inclusivity is reshaping Formula 1®, as Oracle Red Bull Racing leads the way in expanding the sport to new audiences globally. This partnership unites two high-performing teams driven by innovation and excellence. We’re excited to partner with one of the most illustrious brands in global sport to engage new audiences and create long-term value together.”



This collaboration underscores the growing intersection between high-performance sport and private capital. Carlyle continues to invest in building impactful partnerships and expanding awareness of private markets through influential global platforms.