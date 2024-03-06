Precision performance sportswear brand Castore and Oracle Red Bull Racing announce their long-term partnership extension

The new agreement is largest ever apparel partnership in Formula One pertaining to longevity and value

The expanded collaboration includes; Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Academy Programme

Defending Formula 1 Driver’s’ and Constructors’ champions Oracle Red Bull Racing and British sportswear brand Castore are proud to announce they are continuing their world-beating collaboration. The continued alliance features a landmark agreement that sets new records for an apparel agreement in F1.

Building on a relationship that began at the start of the 2023 season, the new long-term agreement extends the Team’s collaboration with Castore – making the alliance the single largest commitment by duration and value of a sportswear brand in the history of the motorsports.

Worth in excess of $200 million, the extended partnership continues a collaboration founded on a shared desire to push the boundaries of performance in every area. Through innovative technological advancements, Castore provides performance athletic wear that uplifts athletes with the edge they need to reach their highest potential.

The Manchester-based brand is not only bringing that expertise to six-time F1 Constructors’ Champions Oracle Red Bull Racing and its drivers three-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen and Grand Prix winner Sergio Pérez. Castore will also supply Red Bull Academy Programme for the 2024 F1 Academy season- – the all-female series features a trio of Red Bull-supported drivers and Castore will feature on the racewear of Emely De Heus and sisters Amna and Hamda Al-Qubaisi.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner said: “From the start of our collaboration with Castore last year we knew we had found a partner whose commitment to innovation and advanced engineering matched our own and the trust we have in them to deliver performance improvement has only increased over the past 12 months and has led to this record-breaking new agreement. We’re also pleased that Castore’s faith in the team has extended to our activities in F1 Academy. That too is a ground-breaking initiative and having Castore on board to help our drivers in that series is a huge bonus.” Tom Beahon, Co-Founder, Castore said: “We’re thrilled to have expanded our partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing. The length of this agreement demonstrates the trust they have in Castore to deliver products that help optimise the performance of the whole team and speaks to our commitment to Oracle Red Bull Racing’s goals to continue their charge to more wins and titles.”

Like this: Like Loading...