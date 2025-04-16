PATRÓN Tequila extends as Global Spirits and After-Party Partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Oracle Red Bull Racing are thrilled to announce that PATRÓN Tequila, the world’s number one super-premium tequila*, have further cemented their commitment to the Team, most beloved in the USA, with an extension of the partnership.

With PATRÓN Tequila leading the way since 2023 as the first-ever Spirits Partner of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, PATRÓN Tequila has become an integral part of the Team’s trackside hospitality experience. At select races, the PATRÓN Tequila bar is featured in the Red Bull Energy Lounge, offering guests a curated selection of handcrafted PATRÓN cocktails, each expertly crafted to elevate the excitement and energy of the race weekend. Brand new for this year will be a signature cocktail ‘The Bulls and The Bees’ – with its refreshing passionfruit flavour, it’s bound to become an instant favourite.

In addition to its presence in the trackside hospitality, PATRÓN Tequila, will continue the celebration beyond the track, ensuring the perfect end to key races with official after-parties.

PATRÓN Tequila and Oracle Red Bull Racing are more than just brands; they are institutions built on an unwavering commitment to progression and pushing the limits of what is possible. Oracle Red Bull Racing, who hold multiple Constructors’ and Drivers’ world titles and more than 120 race wins, are continuing to drive success with the pursuit of ultimate performance, just as PATRÓN is a catalyst of good times and unforgettable moments.

Like Oracle Red Bull Racing, PATRÓN is a pioneering leader in its category; it stays true to its roots and gives consumers the iconic taste they know and love. PATRÓN is one of the few brands that makes tequila by hand using a time-honored, additive-free production process, with no automation or mass machinery. This partnership celebrates the dedication, craftsmanship, and belief in the notion that playing by your own rules can lead to greatness.

Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “With our shared commitment to the pursuit of pioneering performance we are thrilled to extend our successful partnership with PATRÓN Tequila. Both powerhouse brands are synonymous with success and we very much look forward to continuing this partnership that is such an important part of our trackside hospitality experience”. Ned Duggan, President & Global Chief Marketing Officer of PATRÓN, said, “We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, a brand that – just like PATRÓN – has an unwavering commitment to playing by its own rules. As these two iconic brands come together once again to celebrate responsibly on and off the track, we look forward to raising a glass of PATRÓN as we toast another exciting season for fans across the world.”

