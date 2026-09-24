Cambodia head coach Koji Gyotoku has set the initial target of winning Group B, Division 2 of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 before setting sight on the next phase.

With only the group winners set to play in the final of Division 2, getting the right results in the only two matches in the preliminary round will be crucial.

In Group B, Division 2, Cambodia will face Myanmar and Timor-Leste, and they will start their campaign on 27 September 2026 against Myanmar.

“Our first target is to finish on top of the group and go through to the next phase,” said Gyotoku.

CAMBODIA NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Keo Soksela

Vireak Dara

Reth Lyheng

DEFENDERS

Sareth KryaCheng Meng

Sor Rotana

Hikaru Mizuno

Takaki Ose

Phat Sokha

Choun Chanchav

Ouk Sovann

MIDFIELDERS

Yudai Ogawa

Min Ratanak

Kim Sokyuth

Sin Kakada

Bong Samuel

Alisher Mirzaev

Iago Bento

FORWARDS

Sieng Chanthea

Sa Ty

Nhean Sosidan

Hav Soknet

Andrés Nieto

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FFC

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