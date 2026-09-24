Cambodia head coach Koji Gyotoku has set the initial target of winning Group B, Division 2 of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 before setting sight on the next phase.
With only the group winners set to play in the final of Division 2, getting the right results in the only two matches in the preliminary round will be crucial.
In Group B, Division 2, Cambodia will face Myanmar and Timor-Leste, and they will start their campaign on 27 September 2026 against Myanmar.
“Our first target is to finish on top of the group and go through to the next phase,” said Gyotoku.
CAMBODIA NATIONAL TEAM
GOALKEEPERS
Keo Soksela
Vireak Dara
Reth Lyheng
DEFENDERS
Sareth KryaCheng Meng
Sor Rotana
Hikaru Mizuno
Takaki Ose
Phat Sokha
Choun Chanchav
Ouk Sovann
MIDFIELDERS
Yudai Ogawa
Min Ratanak
Kim Sokyuth
Sin Kakada
Bong Samuel
Alisher Mirzaev
Iago Bento
FORWARDS
Sieng Chanthea
Sa Ty
Nhean Sosidan
Hav Soknet
Andrés Nieto
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Photos Courtesy #FFC