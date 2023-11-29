Hanoi I title’s aspiration took a hit earlier today when an own goal handed Than KSVN a 1-0 win on the fifth match day of the Vietnam National Women’s Championship – Thai Son Bac Cup 2023.

At the PVF Field, both teams threw caution to the wind after 20 minutes as they looked for the opener in their chase to keep pace with leaders Ho Chi Minh City I at the top of the standings.

Hanoi I had gone into the game on second with ten points while Than KSVN were third with nine points.

But the injury to Thanh Nha meant that Hanoi I were struggling somewhat with Hai Yen the lone striker up front.

And with Than KSVN keeper Khong Thi Hang in fine form, Hanoi I were left frustrated well into the second half to put away the chances they had created.

However, it was Than KSVN who broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute when off Truc Huong’s corner kick, Hanoi I keeper Dao Thi Kieu Oanh awkwardly let the ball in for the only goal of the game.

That was enough to hand Hanoi I their first defeat of the season as they slipped down to fourth as Than KSVN moved up to second in the standings with 12 points from five matches.

On third is Phong Phu Ha Nam, who edged Ho Chi Minh City II, 1-0 off Tuyet Dung’s 44th minute penalty as they picked up 12 points from five games.

In the meantime, leaders Ho Chi Minh City I stayed top of the table with a close 2-1 victory over Thai Nguyen T&T.

