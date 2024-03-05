With back-to-back matches against Oman coming up later this month, Malaysia head coach Kim Pan-gon has called up 33 players to build on the positives from their recent outing in Qatar.

The South Korean has retained 21 players who played at the AFC Asian Cup 2024 and added 12 others into the mix as they look to take on Oman in their third and fourth matches of Group D, Round 2 qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Malaysians will play Oman in Muscat on 21 March 2024 and then the return tie in Bukit Jalil five days later.

“After discussions with the clubs involved, some players will only report on 15 March 2024 because I understand that they have just returned from their holidays and have just started training with their clubs, compared to other players who began training with their respective clubs much earlier,” Pan-gon.

Centralised training starts on 8 March 2024.

