The Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia has carried his superb MotoGP™ Free Practice form into qualifying for the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland as he secured pole position.

The Italian was the only rider who could get into the 1:19s in Q2 at the Sachsenring – a 1:19.931, specifically – although the front row was still covered by less than a tenth of a second, proving just how close the category is.

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ rider Fabio Quartararo has given himself a good chance of extending his World Championship lead by claiming second on the starting grid for Sunday’s race in Germany, and he will have Prima Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco alongside him also.