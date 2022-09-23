Perak and Federal Territory qualified for tomorrow’s final of the Malaysia Games 2022 cricket T20 tournament.

In the semi-finals, the silver state crushed Johor by nine wickets at the Selangor Turf Club while FT cruised to a 48-run victory over Selangor at the UKM ground. The final will be held at UKM ground {9.0am).

Perak won the toss and elected to field first.

The decision was one that Perak would have had no regrets as their bowlers rattled Johor batting lineup early in the innings. Johor eventually crashed at 42 all out in 19.2 overs.

Perak’s successful bowlers were Amir Azim 4-6, Ahmad Akmal 2-5 and Mohamad Afiq 1-9.

In reply, Perak scored 43 runs for the loss of one wicket in 4.3 overs. Mohammad Haziq on 18 not out and Ammar Zuhdi on 15.

In the second semifinals, FT batting first scored 114 runs in 19.3 overs with Vijay Unni Suresh knocking 41 runs. Sachin Hattinge took 3 wickets for the loss of 2 runs, Virandeep Singh 2-8 and Shivnarin Rahul 2-18.

In reply, Selangor slumped to 66 all out in 13.5 overs.

