The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and Perodua are proud to announce the highly anticipated PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2023.

As a Super 500 event on the BWF World Tour Circuit, the tournament is one of Malaysia’s largest badminton events and will take place at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil from 23rd to 28th May 2023. Over 300 elite athletes from around the world are expected to compete for a prize pool of USD $420,000.

The successful partnership between Perodua and BAM has contributed to the PERODUA Malaysia Masters’ reputation as a world-class sporting event, resulting in an exceptional fan experience and attracting elite athletes from all over the world.

The 2023 tournament promises to be no exception, with six days of thrilling badminton action featuring top Malaysian shuttlers such as Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik, Pearly Tan, Thinaah Muralitharan, and many others.

According to YBhg Tan Sri Dato’ Sri (Dr.) Mohamad Norza Zakaria, President of BAM, “The PERODUA Malaysia Masters in May 2023 will be part of the qualification pathway to the Paris 2024 Olympics, making it a crucial event for all participating athletes. We anticipate an elevated level of competition as athletes aim to win the tournament and secure qualification for the Olympics next year.”

YBhg Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, President and CEO of Perodua, added, “We are proud of our long-standing partnership with BAM, which has helped to elevate the sport of badminton in this country through the PERODUA Malaysia Masters. We remain committed to improving the fan experience and continuing to find new and exciting avenues for advancing the sport of badminton.”

The PERODUA Malaysia Masters has been a major event on the badminton calendar for years, and this year’s tournament will build on the success of previous years. Fans can expect a world-class event that showcases the best of Malaysian badminton and attracts top talent from around the globe.

National athlete Aaron Chia expressed his excitement about the upcoming tournament, saying, “BAM and Perodua’s continued support of badminton in Malaysia has allowed the sport to grow tremendously. I believe the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2023 will be an unforgettable experience, especially for fans and athletes as it marks the start of the Olympic qualification season.”

Tickets for the PERODUA Malaysia Masters will be available for purchase soon at www.ticket2u.com.my. Fans are encouraged to purchase early to avoid disappointment. Follow Perodua on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Perodua) for updates on upcoming tournaments and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

