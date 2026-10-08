Three goals in 10 minutes late in the game earned Persib Bandung a 3-1 come-from-behind victory over Port FC as the Indonesian champions made a winning start to Group B of the 2026/27 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ at Thammasat Stadium on Thursday.

Jude Soonsup-Bell had given the Thai outfit a 66th minute lead from the penalty spot but Mariano Peralta levelled in the 86th minute and goals from Berguihno and Luka Menalo in the 92nd and 96th minutes respectively saw the visitors complete an impressive turnaround.

Port FC had made a positive start, with Bruno denied in the fourth minute when goalkeeper Teja Paku Alam managed to stick out his right foot and prevent the Portuguese forward from slotting home having found himself in space deep inside the penalty area.

Michael Falkesgaard was on hand at the other end of the pitch to deny Berguinho when he latched onto a long ball over the top of the defence before hitting a low goal-bound shot that the Philippines goalkeeper kept out with his legs.

Berguinho was frustrated again by Falkesgaard when his underlapping run allowed him to collect Menalo’s through pass, only for his first-time shot to again be blocked by the Port FC goalkeeper.

With five minutes left in the half Bordin Phala’s clever cut back found Erik Sviatchenko in space near the penalty area but his left-foot shot was palmed to safety by Teja. Uilliam Barros sliced his strike on the run wide of the Port FC goal soon after.

As the second half approached the midway point, Port FC were awarded a penalty when Kaka Mendes went down under a challenge from Ikwan Ali Tanamal and Soonsup-Bell stepped up to score only moments after entering the game from the bench.

Persib pushed for a way back into the game and, with four minutes remaining, the Indonesian side were level.

Balša Sekulic’s slide-rule pass found Peralta as he burst into the penalty area and, after a touch to control, the Argentinian slotted his shot into the bottom corner of Falkesgaard’s goal.

Persib added their second two minutes into stoppage time when Berguinho slammed his strike from the edge of the area beyond the diving Falkesgaard as the visitors finally showed their quality.

And in the sixth minute of eight added on by referee Nasaruddin Nazmi, Persib scored a third when Menalo launched himself into a diving header to complete the comeback in style.

Shopee Star of the Match – Luka Menalo (#9), Persib Bandung

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