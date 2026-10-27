Persija Jakarta have taken the top spot in the Indonesian Super League 2026/27.

After seven matches, Persija, the most successful club in the Indonesian top flight, have taken 18 points.

Today, Persija put down Persik Kediri 2-1 at the Jakarta International Stadium as they staged a dramatic comeback through Denis Kolinger (64th minute) and Rizky Ridho (66th).

Persik Kediri had taken the lead in the 10th minute off Imanol Garcia finish.

Second in the standings is Dewa United (14 points), who fell to a 4-0 loss to Arema FC, while former champions Bali United (13 points) were held to a 1-1 draw by Persita.

Defending champions Persib Bandung are fourth with 13 points.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #PersijaJakarta

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