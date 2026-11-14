The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) broke ground on a new FIFA football pitch in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, bringing quality football facilities closer to communities in Mindanao.

PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez led the ceremony with Golden Davao RFA (GODARFA) President Dennis Bugas and Municipal Administrator Freddie Coronica.

The 8×8 half pitch will rise in Purok 18, Barangay Poblacion.

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/pff-breaks-ground-on-new-fifa-pitch-in-nabunturan-davao-de-oro/

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Photo Courtesy #PFF

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