The feasibility of organizing the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2021 will be discussed in a meeting between the league organisers and clubs in the first week of October.

The PFL, together with the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), has been continuously evaluating the feasibility of staging the PFL2021, which will be centrally hosted at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

“We (clubs and PFL) are doing everything we can to make the league happen this year, despite the realities on the ground,” said PFL commissioner Coco Torre.

“We owe it to the fans and stakeholders, but at the same time we must ensure the health and safety of our players.”

The National Capital Region is under Alert Level 4, while the province of Cavite, where Carmona is located, is under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) until the end of the month.

League officials are currently discussing with the seven (7) participating clubs the following items:

Quarantine status of Carmona, Cavite and if the Local Government Unit (LGU) will allow the conduct of contact sports and;

Feasibility and logistical capabilities of clubs to be under a semi-bubble as mandated by the IATF.

Prior to the league kickoff, clubs are highly encouraged to allow enough time for training so as to avoid injuries which is a very important health consideration tantamount to minimizing the risk of COVID-19 infections. – pfl.org.ph

#AFF

