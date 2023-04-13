The PGA TOUR announced its schedule for the 2023 FedExCup Fall, consisting of seven official PGA TOUR events that will provide greater drama and more immediate consequences than ever before.

The significant benefits to winning during the FedExCup Fall remain – including a two-year PGA TOUR exemption, 500 FedExCup points, entry to the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions and the PLAYERS Championship as well as eligibility into those Major Championships that have invited PGA TOUR winners in the past.

Added drama comes as players utilize the seven fall events to lock up or improve their positions in the priority ranking and secure additional playing opportunities for the 2024 FedExCup Season, which returns to a calendar-year schedule (January-August).

Those players who finish 70th or better in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List through the 2023 TOUR Championship are exempt for 2024. But – new this year – players ranked No. 51 and beyond will carry their FedExCup Points from the Regular Season and first Playoffs event into the FedExCup Fall and continue to accumulate FedExCup Points to finalize eligibility for the 2024 season.

Up for grabs throughout the FedExCup Fall:

Winner benefits – Winners earn a two-year exemption on TOUR, and if not previously eligible, entry into the following season’s first Designated event, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, THE PLAYERS Championship as well as continued eligibility into those Major Championships that have invited PGA TOUR winners in the past .

Priority ranking position – The FedExCup Fall will finalize the priority ranking entering the 2024 season, including the top-125 category for those who finished outside the top 70 in the FedExCup standings. Standard FedExCup points will be issued in the seven events, including 500 points awarded to the winner.

Entry into Designated events – Ten players, not previously eligible, with the most season-long FedExCup points through the FedExCup Fall will earn exemptions into the first two Designated events that follow the Sentry Tournament of Champions (to be announced at a later date).

Entry into THE PLAYERS Championship – Players not previously eligible can utilize the FedExCup Fall to play their way into THE PLAYERS Championship.

Prize money – $56.6 million in prize money will be awarded during the 2023 FedExCup Fall.

“We are launching the most meaningful updates to the PGA TOUR season since 2007, the first year of the FedExCup,” said PGA TOUR President Tyler Dennis.

“The reimagining of our schedule – from the Regular Season with Designated and Full-Field events to the FedExCup Playoffs and culminating with the FedExCup Fall – creates distinct but connected ‘chapters,’ and within this new framework, the FedExCup Fall is now more than ever an integral part of that compelling story. There will be so much at stake – and more immediate payoffs – as opportunities are unlocked in the FedExCup Fall for the season to come.

“Players have the chance to secure or improve their playing status and earn additional benefits for the following season, and we are confident a number of top performers will continue to support events that have traditionally fit into their respective schedules. We appreciate the commitment and support of all of our title sponsors and tournament organizers in working together to produce an exciting and meaningful conclusion to 2023.”

The FedExCup Fall begins at the Fortinet Championship (September 11-17) before taking a two-week hiatus, during which the Ryder Cup (September 25-October 1) will be contested. Next is a three-week stretch of events in October: the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2-8); Shriners Children’s Open (October 9-15); and ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 16-22).

Following a one-week break, the FedExCup Fall resumes October 30 in Los Cabos, Mexico, at the World Wide Technology Championship, which as previously announced moves to El Cardonal at Diamante.

Opened in 2014, El Cardonal was the first golf course designed by 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods and his TGR Design company. The FedExCup Fall finishes with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (November 6-12) and The RSM Classic (November 13-19).

All seven FedExCup Fall events will be televised on Golf Channel, with ESPN+ providing Thursday-Friday coverage for the four U.S. domestic events.

Along with the FedExCup Fall, opportunities to qualify for the 2024 FedExCup Season will be determined via three formalized paths:

Top 10 finishers, not otherwise exempt, on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai Rankings.

Top 30 players on the final Korn Ferry Tour points list.

Top five finishers and ties from the Final Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School, which returns for the first time since 2012.

Among the tournaments impacted by the 2023 FedExCup Fall schedule:

The Houston Open, which has been played during the fall portion of the schedule since 2019, will be played in the spring of 2024. Details on the Houston Open and the complete 2024 FedExCup schedule will be announced at a later date.

The World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, which has not been contested since 2019, will not be played in 2023. As previously reported, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play will also not be contested as part of the 2024 FedExCup Season.

The PGA TOUR’s Challenge Season, consisting of three events, will follow the FedExCup Fall: the Hero World Challenge (November 27-December 3), hosted by Tiger Woods; the Grant Thornton Invitational (December 4-10), a new co-sanctioned event by the PGA TOUR and LPGA; and the PNC Championship (December 11-17). All three Challenge Season events will be televised on NBC and Golf Channel.

2023 FedExCup Fall Schedule DATE TOURNAMENT GOLF COURSE(S) LOCATION PURSE Sept 11-17 Fortinet Championship Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course) Napa, California 8.4 Sept 18-24 OFF Sept 25-Oct 1 OFF (Ryder Cup) Oct 2-8 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Mississippi 8.2 Oct 9-15 Shriners Children’s Open TPC Summerlin Las Vegas, Nevada 8.4 Oct 16-22 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Chiba, Japan 8.5 Oct 23-29 OFF Oct 30-Nov 5 World Wide Technology Championship El Cardonal at Diamante Los Cabos, Mexico 8.2 Nov 6-12 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Port Royal Golf Course Southampton, Bermuda 6.5 Nov 13-19 The RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course, Plantation Course) St. Simons Island, Georgia 8.4

2023 Challenge Season Schedule Nov 27-Dec 3 Hero World Challenge Albany New Providence, Bahamas 3.5 Dec 4-10 Grant Thornton Invitational Tiburón Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón Naples, Florida 4.0 Dec 11-17 PNC Championship The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando, Florida 1.085

