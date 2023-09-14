The PGA TOUR and Samsung Electronics, Inc. today announced a partnership that will bring the world’s preeminent golf tour to Samsung TV Plus viewers in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, India and South Korea beginning this week.

The PGA TOUR channel is now available on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) service, which already delivers more than 2,300 live channels and thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows to hundreds of millions of users across the globe – all 100% free.

“We are excited to partner with Samsung TV Plus as we further engage with audiences in new and unique ways,” said Thierry Pascal, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, International Media. “The PGA TOUR’s FAST channel offers a robust catalogue of original programming that will help meet our fans’ demand for rich, compelling golf content whilst complementing our international media partners in these markets.”

Fans can enjoy free PGA TOUR programming on their Samsung Smart TVs and mobile and tablet devices 24/7, in selected regions, with an extensive offering of award-winning content from PGA TOUR Entertainment, including PGA TOUR Originals such as Tiger Tracks and Tiger Tales, official films, round and tournament recaps, as well as PGA TOUR player profiles.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the PGA TOUR, one of sport’s most iconic brands, to launch their new FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus,” said Jennifer Batty, Samsung TV Plus European Head of Content Acquisition.

“This channel perfectly demonstrates FAST’s additive capabilities within sports broadcasting; providing content in and around the world’s greatest sporting competitions to give fans a 360-viewing experience like never before.”

