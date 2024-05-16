The Philippine national team has signed a four-year deal with PUMA with the sponsorship to extend to the national youth teams as well.

“We want to not only be the best in our region, we also want to be a force in Asia, and eventually a player on the world stage. It’s vital that we have partners that share our long-term vision,” said Freddy Gonzalez, the Director of National Teams of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF).

“PUMA are a premier global brand that not only reflects our lofty ambitions but personifies the culture we are building. We need to be Forever Faster.”

Added PFF President John Gutierrez: “With PUMA, we’re grateful to have a world-class partner that shares our vision. This partnership with PUMA is a key component to the PFF’s plans to comprehensively develop the game in the Philippines.”

“We at PUMA are thrilled to partner with the Philippine national team,” stated Paolo Misa, PUMA Philippines Country Manager,.

“With our history of supplying uniforms for world-class football clubs and national teams, we are excited to add the Philippines to our roster.”

#AFF

#PFF

