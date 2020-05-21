LS V.League 2 side Pho Hien FC will be the first team to allow fans back into the stadium when they take on Thanh Hoa FC in the National Cup opener on 25 May 2020.

Football will be making a comeback at the end of this month for Vietnam with the National Cup first and then the V.League in the first week of June 2020.

Towards that Pho Hien FC’s PVF Stadium will be the first venue in the country to allow fans back into the stadium following the easing of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, fans will still have to strictly adhere to the Health Regulations set by the Ministry of Health when they come into the 4,000 seater stadium on 25 May.

The National Cup matches will start on 23 May 2020.