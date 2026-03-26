Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC will be the Official Wine of the 2026 Giro d’Italia, an iconic and highly prestigious event that transforms a sporting competition into a powerful celebration of Italian spirit.

The partnership – which will be unveiled at Vinitaly on 13 April at 12.30 pm in the MASAF area – is the result of a strategic decision: it embodies identity, vision, regional cohesion and ambition, consolidating the reputation of the Designation of Origin and strengthening its standing in the eyes of the public, the media and national and international stakeholders: from a success story within its category to a symbol of the country’s excellence.

During the upcoming edition of the most eagerly awaited international cycling race, Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC – Italy’s leading still white wine for export and one of the world’s most highly regarded wines – will be supporting the Giro d’Italia (8–31 May), the Giro d’Italia Women (30 May–7 June), the Giro-E (9–31 May) and the Giro Next Gen (14–21 June) – bringing its Italian Style to the entire circuit and into the homes of spectators to showcase the work of the producers, the wine-growing regions and the communities that look after them.

From 8 May 2026, the 109th edition of the Giro d’Italia, will cross borders – starting in Bulgaria before arriving in Italy – with the aim of crossing different regions and forging connections, this is a major event with an estimated global audience of over 650 million viewers and television coverage in 200 countries that will offer Pinot Grigio DOC Delle Venezie a unique international showcase.

“Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC – The Official Wine of the 2026 Giro d’Italia” – As an ambassador for the Italian way of life around the world, the Delle Venezie DOC aims to explain the values of conviviality and Italian food and wine culture with a modern twist.

Quotes

Luca Rigotti, President of the Delle Venezie DOC Consortium: “By sponsoring the Giro d’Italia, a major cycling event that is the epitome of our country, we will officially bring Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC into a narrative that unites sport, territory, community and lifestyle, consolidating our role as ambassadors of an authentic and contemporary Italian spirit. It is an important step towards clearly affirming the value of the appellation and its leadership in international markets, defending quality, origin and reputation in a complex and constantly evolving global landscape. We believe that this initiative is a choice driven by vision and a desire to promote our heritage, an opportunity to create and strengthen synergies and dialogue at multiple levels with consumers, the media, institutions and local stakeholders who, during the tour’s stages, will raise a toast with DOC Delle Venezie, reinforcing the symbolic value of this collaboration”.

Matteo Mursia, Chief Revenue Officer at RCS Sports & Events: “We are proud to welcome Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC as the Official Wine of our three Grand Tours – men’s, women’s and youth – a partnership that perfectly highlights the convergence of sport, passion, local heritage and culture. The Giro d’Italia is a unique and exclusive communication platform, capable of magnifying authentic stories and forging deep connections with a vast audience. Together, we will create a narrative that celebrates Italian excellence and lifestyle. This collaboration further strengthens the international standing of our event and its role as an ambassador for Made in Italy around the world”.

The alignment of the partnership with the DOC’s vision is also reflected in a strong commitment to promoting the local areas. Stage by stage, the Consortium will create a route that showcases the region of origin of Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie – encompassing the regions of Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia and the autonomous province of Trento – through landscapes, villages, local hospitality and culinary traditions, promoting a sustainable and ‘slow’ approach whilst adding to Triveneto’s potential for tourism and culture, from Lake Garda to Friuli-Venezia Giulia, from the mountains of Trentino to the Venice Lagoon.

A project which, with regard to territories and excellence, comes at a time when Italy is more than ever in the spotlight due to the recent recognition of Italian cuisine as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage – awarded for the first time in history – a milestone that has brought the identity-defining value of our food and wine tradition back to the centre of global debate and serves to reinforce the awareness that wine, for millennia, has accompanied our culinary tradition as an element of conviviality, cohesion and history of the regions.

CONSORZIO TUTELA VINO DELLE VENEZIE DOC INFORMATION

The Consortium for the protection of the Delle Venezie DOC was established in 2017 through the joint efforts of the entire wine industry in north-eastern Italy to create the largest example of interregional integration, bringing together the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Autonomous Province of Trento and the Veneto region under a single, large designation of origin.

With a production area of 27,000 hectares and an output of 230 million bottles – within a production chain comprising 6,141 winegrowers, 575 wineries and 371 bottling companies – the Delle Venezie DOC now accounts for 85% of Italian Pinot Grigio and 43% of global production. – www.giroditalia.it

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