LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 16: Season 12 Champion Pascal Wehrlein of Germany driving the (94) Porsche Formula E Team Porsche 99X Electric crosses the finish line during the London E-Prix, Round 17 of the 2026 FIA Formula E World Championship at ExCel London on August 16, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bagnall/LAT Images)

Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche Formula E Team) secured his second ABB FIA Formula E Drivers’ World Championship following a high-pressure finale in London.

DS PENSKE’s Taylor Barnard claimed his maiden race win, becoming the youngest-ever Formula E winner at 22 years and 76 days old.

Jaguar TCS Racing successfully defended its ABB FIA Formula E Teams’ World Championship title, finishing just ahead of Porsche Formula E Team in the standings.

The London finale attracted a string of high-profile talent, including Lucien Laviscount, Lucas Bravo, Damon Hill, Viddal Riley, Alistair Overeem, Jimmy Akingbola, and Isan Elba, with AJ Tracey and DJ Josh Baker electrifying the grid with live performances.

Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche Formula E Team) claimed his second ABB FIA Formula E Drivers’ World Championship following a chaotic Season finale in London, while DS PENSKE’s Taylor Barnard secured a historic victory in Round 17 ahead of Mahindra Racing’s Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara.

The title standings shifted repeatedly throughout the race as Wehrlein defended against pressure from Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans and Andretti’s Jake Dennis.

Strategic moves on Lap 27 reshuffled the order after Wehrlein’s engineer instructed him to let a faster Sébastien Buemi (Envision Racing) pass. A squeeze from da Costa allowed Dennis to overtake for eighth during his first ATTACK MODE, briefly moving Dennis to the top of the virtual standings as Wehrlein dropped to 12th.

On Lap 31, contact at Turn 16 between Wehrlein and Envision Racing’s Joel Eriksson forced Wehrlein further down the field. The resulting incident caused race-ending damage to Dennis’s car, ending his title bid.

Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) ran fourth but needed a win to claim the Drivers’ title. With Barnard and the two Mahindras opening up a gap at the front, Evans was unable to make up the necessary ground.

Barnard managed his late ATTACK MODE activation to pass Mortara for second before making a nailbiting pass up the inside of de Vries into the final corner with just two laps remaining.

At 22 years and 76 days old, Barnard became the youngest race winner in Formula E history, taking victory in DS Automobiles’ final appearance in the series.

While Evans finished fourth, his points secured the ABB FIA Formula E Teams’ World Championship for Jaguar TCS Racing, after Porsche won the ABB FIA Formula E Manufacturers’ World Championship earlier in the season in Tokyo.

Pascal Wehrlein, No. 94, Porsche Formula E Team said: “First of all, a big thank you to my whole team. What we did this weekend was outstanding again, delivered when we had to deliver, under pressure. You don’t crack under the pressure – we love the pressure, we embrace it, and we get even better with pressure, so that is fantastic. Tonight, we will celebrate and enjoy this moment, and also the next couple of days. I’ll be very happy then to go back to my family as they couldn’t be here this weekend, unfortunately, but my dad and my sister are here. I’m really looking forward to spending time with them, and then reset; work on the the GEN4 car and make it even harder for them next year.”

Taylor Banard, No. 77, DS PENSKE, said: “That’s the first time I’ve cried for a long time! To be the youngest race winner feels amazing and to do it in front of the home crowd, it feels unbelievable. I’ve got my whole family here as well. I’m speechless right now, I can’t believe it.

“It was definitely all or nothing moves. I did it in the last corner, both times, actually, in ATTACK MODE so, I think it was just opportunistic, and a tactical, FE move. Honestly, I’m lost for words.

“That was the shakiest last lap I think I’m ever gonna have in my career. And after such a tough season, the team have done so much hard work, we’ve been working in the simulator tirelessly all year. It’s never really gone our way, but today, I think the whole team deserves a break, and honestly, thanks to all of them, the guys did absolutely amazing today.”

AJ TRACEY, LUCIEN LAVISCOUNT, LUCAS BRAVO, DAMON HILL, VIDDAL RILEY AND MORE AT 2026 HANKOOK LONDON E-PRIX

The 2026 Hankook London E-Prix drew a star-studded lineup to witness the climax of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with trackside guests including Netflix’s Emily in Paris stars Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo, F1 World Champion Damon Hill, professional boxer Viddal Riley, MMA legend Alistair Overeem, and Bel-Air actor Jimmy Akingbola.

Electrifying the atmosphere, DJ Isan Elba delivered a live set while rapper AJ Tracey and DJ Josh Baker took over the grid for high-energy pre-race performances.

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