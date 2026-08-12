The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have officially declared their full support for Major General Khiev Sameth to continue as President of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) for another term, for the session 2026–2031.

This support was conveyed directly by PSSI President Erick Thohir, following the remarkable achievements and positive transformations demonstrated by the AFF under General Khiev’s leadership.

“Under the leadership of AFF President General Khiev Sameth, the AFF continue to serve as a unifying force for Southeast Asian football. The AFF are deeply committed to strengthening collaboration among member associations and enhancing the quality of competitions within our region,” said Erick.

The AFF’s confidence in PSSI also serves as a strong foundation for this support, evidenced by Indonesia being entrusted to host various prestigious tournaments over the past three years.

“The AFF have confidence in the transformation being carried out by PSSI. This trust is clearly demonstrated by the AFF events hosted in Indonesia, such as the 2025 ASEAN U-23 Championship, the 2024 and 2026 ASEAN U-19 Boys’ Championships, the 2024 and 2026 ASEAN U-17 Boys’ Championships, the 2025 ASEAN U-19 Women’s Championship, and the 2025 ASEAN U-16 Girls’ Championship,” added Erick.

General Khiev Sameth has headed the AFF since 2019.

He was re-elected unopposed in November 2022 for a second term, running until 2026.

PSSI are committed to ongoing collaboration with the AFF and all member associations to advance football in Southeast Asia.

“We at PSSI stand behind General Khiev Sameth. Together, we will take Southeast Asian football to new heights,” concluded Erick Thohir.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #PSSI

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