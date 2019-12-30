The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have signed Shin Tae-yong as their new head coach on a four-year-deal yesterday.

The South Korean tactician, whose salary will make him the highest-paid coach in ASEAN, was unveiled by PSSI President Mochamad Iriawan and flanked by PSSI deputy president Iwan Budianto and general secretary Ratu Tisha Destria.

“Tae-yong signed a contract to be the head coach of Indonesia for four years,” said Mochamad Iriawan at the official unveiling ceremony at Pakansari Stadium in Bogor.

The contract will run from 2020 to 2024.

Tae-yong’s first assignment would be for the remainder of Indonesia’s campaign in the second round qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Their next game would be against Thailand on 26 March 2020 in Bangkok.