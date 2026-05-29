Free-to-play real-time multiplayer PvP matches help to boost growth of Premier Padel.

Premier Padel partnered up with Red Bull to launch free-to-play mobile game “Red Bull Padel: Court Legends” across iOS and Android on Thursday, May 28 with players able to control both members of their team in real-time multiplayer PvP matches whilst building and managing their own club and recruiting top-tier talent.

Here is all you need to know:

– In order to spread the word further about the world’s fastest growing sport, Red Bull have teamed up with Premier Padel to launch “Red Bull Padel: Court Legends” – a brand-new mobile game that delivers the thrill of padel to the palm of your hand.

– Launching on both iOS and Android, the exciting, free-to-play game throws players into the heart of the action on and off court, from mastering rallies to building and managing their very own club.

– Much like the thrilling, fast-paced play worldwide fans get to see at each Premier Padel event live in person or on Red Bull TV, players in the mobile game can choose from a complete range of shots whether it is powerful smashes through to cunning defensive lobs.

– The key is to maintain net position and keep opponents under pressure using both team players in real time, rewarding quick reflexes and smart decisions while understanding court dynamics too.

– Players can also master advanced plays like “Red Bull Out The Court” – where a ball flies beyond the court and opponents must run outside the boundaries to return it adding extra layers of gaming intensity.

– Teams can climb the ranks through Tours – two-week competitions of seven stops across different venues – with leagues, leaderboards and special events adding fresh challenges along the way.

– Club management is crucial too with players able to build and develop their own team of athletes through the Draft Athletes system, developing player skills and fine-tuning their lineups.

– Progression follows a clear path from entry level Friendly League competitions through to P2 and P1 tournaments and, ultimately, the prestigious Majors with real world brands appearing throughout giving players the option to kit out their athletes with premium gear that reflects their individual style.

– The game also features real-life tournaments as in-game events and real professional athletes as coaches, giving players the chance to learn from some of the sport’s biggest names. Premier Padel stars Galán, Lebrón and González all appear as unlockable trainers.

– “Red Bull: Court Legends” is available for download for free on iOS and Android through the AppStore and Google Play Store respectively from Thursday, May 28.

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